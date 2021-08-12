Malta Air Will Start Flying To Tel Aviv From This November
Malta Air has just announced a new direct flight between Malta and Tel Aviv, Israel, which is set to start operating this November.
The new route was revealed in a press conference held by Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo and Malta Air CEO David O’Brien.
It will be the only direct flight between Malta and Tel Aviv, with the Malta Air CEO claiming it will be some ten times cheaper than the current option to fly to the Israeli city via Frankfurt on Lufthansa.
The airline also announced new routes to Parma and Lisbon, effective as of this winter.
Malta Air – a subsidiary of the low-cost giant Ryanair – was established and obtained a Maltese Air Operating Certificate in 2019.
The company had announced that it would be transferring Ryanair aircraft based in Malta to the new company with plans for aircraft based in France, Germany and Italy to be gradually transferred to the Maltese AOC over a period of time.
The aircraft en route to Malta will be the first to fly Malta Air’s colours, with roughly seven others to be added in the near future.
