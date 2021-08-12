Malta Air Will Start Flying To Tel Aviv From This November

Malta Air has just announced a new direct flight between Malta and Tel Aviv, Israel, which is set to start operating this November.

The new route was revealed in a press conference held by Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo and Malta Air CEO David O’Brien.

It will be the only direct flight between Malta and Tel Aviv, with the Malta Air CEO claiming it will be some ten times cheaper than the current option to fly to the Israeli city via Frankfurt on Lufthansa.

The airline also announced new routes to Parma and Lisbon, effective as of this winter.