‘Malta Can No Longer Serve As Refuge For Corrupt People,’ Repubblika Urge After New US Sanctions

Today, @StateDept publicly announced the ineligibility of two Maltese citizens for entry into the United States due to their involvement in significant corruption. Further details are available in the statement provided by @StateDeptSpox : https://t.co/6PbvuIjBwC https://t.co/fQeC8HmyR1

While the activist group noted the efforts taken today by the US Department of State, it warned that “impunity keeps on reigning in our country”.

Civil society movement Repubblika have warned that Malta cannot continue to serve as refuge for the corrupt after the United States State Department imposed sanctions on former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri and former minister Konrad Mizzi.

Repubblika criticised Maltese authorities for not taking further action whereas the US had taken concrete steps to ban Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri from their country.

“While the American authorities are taking steps with regards to the corruption linked to the Electrogas power station project, the Maltese authorities have done nothing,” it said.

“Even until a few days ago, Electrogas was boasting about the project with an advert taking up an entire page on the newspaper,” it continued.

Repubblika is expecting the Maltese Authorities, particularly the Police Commissioner and the Attorney General, to take action now, so all those that have abused power can respond to the corruption that was created.

The group also said that while it recognises Justyne Caruana’s resignation, it also expects all involved individuals to take responsibility for their actions.

