Malta Celebrates IDAHOT With Touching Tribute Of Its Greatest Victories Against Discrimination

Malta celebrates IDAHOT day with the launch of a striking video paying tribute to the country’s triumphs against discrimination. IDAHOT (International Day Against Homophibia, Transphobia, and Biphobia) is celebrated on 17th May, commemorating the WHO’s decision in 1990 to declassify homosexuality as a mental disorder. The occasion now represents a major global annual landmark to draw attention to the cause. To celebrate the occasion, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Reforms, and Equality launched a video featuring testimonies from people who talked of their own struggles in the pursuit of equality.

“After looking at myself in the mirror, I never felt confident. I felt upset every single day,” one man said. They also shared the happy moments too. Moments where the state fought to empower the LGBTIQ+ community, starting with the 2014 bill that legalised civil union. “I couldn’t even describe what I felt on the day the law [for civil unions] was passed.”

It then took viewers to 2015, the year Malta celebrated a landmark gender identity law validating the human rights of trans and intersex people. One year later, the state prohibited conversion therapy, and come 2017, same-sex marriage was finally made legal. “Same-sex marriage was something we always used to see on TV. We never imagined we’d see it legalised in Malta.” “Till a couple of years ago, it was difficult to be having a conversation with someone and mention that my partner is of the same sex. Today it’s OK. I feel protected.”