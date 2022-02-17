Malta Could Restart Standing Events And Festi Within Weeks, Chris Fearne Suggests

Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Chris Fearne has just suggested that standing events could return within a few weeks.

Answering questions by Lovin Malta, Fearne confirmed that Malta’s health authorities are not looking at any particular quota as far as the island’s vaccination rate goes before releasing all remaining restrictions.

In fact, with just under 80% of the country’s adult population now boosted, Fearne has said remaining restrictions will be lifted soon, saying it’s more of a matter of weeks than months.

In fact, Fearne made specific reference to standing events and feasts, saying he expects them to return by the opening of summer.

He clarified that Malta does not need to reach a particular percentage of fully vaccinated people, but rather it is a process of gradual opening.

This comes as Health Authorities have slowly begun the process of an ‘exit roadmap for Malta’.

