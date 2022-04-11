Malta Donates 200,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses To Ivory Coast, Its Largest Donation Yet
Malta has successfully donated another 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Ivory Coast in the west of Africa, as it continues to show solidarity with countries in need.
The doses were transported to Ivory Coast by Air Malta, making it the second-longest Air Malta direct cargo flight.
The flight occurred on 7th April, a five-hour 45 minutes, 2,100 nautical miles, direct flight to Abidjan, the economic capital of the Ivory Coast.
This makes it Malta’s largest-ever donation of vaccine doses to another foreign country. The flight was also Air Malta’s fifth humanitarian flight to Africa.
Malta’s entire vaccination sharing efforts, which have resulted in the delivery of more than 710,000 vaccine doses to countries in need in recent months, has been jointly led by the Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade and the Ministry for Health, working closely with the Civil Protection Department.
Over the past few months, Air Malta has also operated flights to Libya, Egypt, Ghana and Rwanda to deliver vaccines.
