Malta Donates 200,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses To Ivory Coast, Its Largest Donation Yet

Malta has successfully donated another 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Ivory Coast in the west of Africa, as it continues to show solidarity with countries in need.

The doses were transported to Ivory Coast by Air Malta, making it the second-longest Air Malta direct cargo flight.

The flight occurred on 7th April, a five-hour 45 minutes, 2,100 nautical miles, direct flight to Abidjan, the economic capital of the Ivory Coast.

This makes it Malta’s largest-ever donation of vaccine doses to another foreign country. The flight was also Air Malta’s fifth humanitarian flight to Africa.