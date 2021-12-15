د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Finds 168 COVID-19 Cases With 110 Recoveries Made

Malta’s Health Authorities have confirmed 168 new COVID-19 cases, with three patients currently being treated in the Intensive Therapy Unit.

A total of 23 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei, an increase of three since yesterday.

110 recoveries have been made since yesterday.

The number of deaths from the virus in Malta remains standing at 471, with no new deaths recorded.

Malta currently has 1,464 active cases.

1,000,324 vaccination shots have been administered up until yesterday, with 161,144 of the doses administered being booster shots.

