Malta Finds 17 New COVID-19 Cases And 4 Patients Being Treated In ITU

Malta’s Health Authorities have confirmed only 17 new COVID-19 cases, with four patients currently being treated in the Intensive Therapy Unit.

A total of 17 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei, with 14 recoveries made since yesterday.

The number of deaths from the virus in Malta remains standing at 459, with no new deaths recorded.

Malta currently has 265 active cases.

860,910 vaccination shots have been administered up until yesterday, with 39,756 of the doses administered being booster shots.

When Sasha (formerly known as Sasha Tas-Sigar) is not busy writing about environmental injustice, she's either shooting film or out at sea. She's passionate about society and the culture that made her. Follow her at @saaxhaa on Instagram, and send her anything related to the environment, art, and women's rights at [email protected]

