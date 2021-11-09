د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Finds 35 New COVID-19 Cases And 4 Patients Being Treated In ITU

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Malta’s Health Authorities have confirmed 35 new COVID-19 cases, with four patients currently being treated in the Intensive Therapy Unit.

A total of 13 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei, with 10 recoveries made since yesterday.

The number of deaths from the virus in Malta remains standing at 462, with no new deaths recorded.

Malta currently has 406 active cases.

892,243 vaccination shots have been administered up until yesterday, with 62,037 of the doses administered being booster shots.

Share to raise awareness

READ NEXT: 'I Was Not Informed Of The PA's Decision To Remove Objections From Public View,' Says Aaron Farrugia

When Sasha (formerly known as Sasha Tas-Sigar) is not busy writing about environmental injustice, she's either shooting film or out at sea. She's passionate about society and the culture that made her. Follow her at @saaxhaa on Instagram, and send her anything related to the environment, art, and women's rights at [email protected]

You may also love

View All