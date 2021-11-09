Malta Finds 35 New COVID-19 Cases And 4 Patients Being Treated In ITU

Malta’s Health Authorities have confirmed 35 new COVID-19 cases, with four patients currently being treated in the Intensive Therapy Unit.

A total of 13 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei, with 10 recoveries made since yesterday.

The number of deaths from the virus in Malta remains standing at 462, with no new deaths recorded.

Malta currently has 406 active cases.

892,243 vaccination shots have been administered up until yesterday, with 62,037 of the doses administered being booster shots.