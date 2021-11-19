Malta Finds 79 New COVID-19 Cases And 3 Patients Being Treated In ITU

Malta’s Health Authorities have confirmed 79 new COVID-19 cases, with three patients currently being treated in the Intensive Therapy Unit.

A total of 13 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei, with 30 recoveries made since yesterday.

The number of deaths from the virus in Malta remains at 462, with no new deaths recorded.

Malta currently has 753 active cases.

921,147 vaccination shots have been administered up until yesterday, with 87,802 of the doses administered being booster shots.