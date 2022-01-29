‘I Feel Shattered’: Malta’s Got Talent Former Judge Opens Up About Heartbreaking Miscarriage

The former judge took to Instagram yesterday to share the upsetting news of the ‘missed miscarriage’ that occurred just as the couple was waiting for the 12-week scan.

Malta’s Got Talent former judge Maxine Aquilina has recently opened up about the heartbreaking miscarriage that she and her partner have unfortunately just endured.

“We were waiting for the 12-week scan. We wanted to make sure we were ‘out of the woods’ before telling the world that we were having a baby. Instead, we were faced with our biggest nightmare. Our baby had no heartbeat,” she said.

She recounted how she was told that she was having what is called a missed miscarriage, which she admitted that she “hardly knew what that was”.

“I just knew that I was heartbroken and so scared of what was to come. I feel like I hit a new low,” she admitted.

Aquilina also recounted how was told by doctors to “carry on as normal”, until she either miscarried in a natural way or had to be induced in the hospital.

“I did not carry on. I crawled into bed and I’m still here. How could I carry on as normal? I felt shattered. I feel shattered,” she expressed.

“I get it. Sadly, it is very common. I know I am not the first nor the last woman who has gone or will have to go through it. I personally felt completely unprepared for what was to come. Physically, hormonally, emotionally unprepared,” she said.

She spoke of how now she has a new respect for her body, saying that it did happen naturally after all.

“I am immensely grateful for my hero of a husband who managed to make me feel safe and loved even when I felt like I couldn’t feel anything. For our family and friends for all of their support and a genuine appreciation for the midwives and nurses at Mater Dei,” she said.