‘I Feel Shattered’: Malta’s Got Talent Former Judge Opens Up About Heartbreaking Miscarriage
Malta’s Got Talent former judge Maxine Aquilina has recently opened up about the heartbreaking miscarriage that she and her partner have unfortunately just endured.
The former judge took to Instagram yesterday to share the upsetting news of the ‘missed miscarriage’ that occurred just as the couple was waiting for the 12-week scan.
“Last week, we lost our baby,” Aquilina wrote.
“We were waiting for the 12-week scan. We wanted to make sure we were ‘out of the woods’ before telling the world that we were having a baby. Instead, we were faced with our biggest nightmare. Our baby had no heartbeat,” she said.
She recounted how she was told that she was having what is called a missed miscarriage, which she admitted that she “hardly knew what that was”.
“I just knew that I was heartbroken and so scared of what was to come. I feel like I hit a new low,” she admitted.
Aquilina also recounted how was told by doctors to “carry on as normal”, until she either miscarried in a natural way or had to be induced in the hospital.
“I did not carry on. I crawled into bed and I’m still here. How could I carry on as normal? I felt shattered. I feel shattered,” she expressed.
“I get it. Sadly, it is very common. I know I am not the first nor the last woman who has gone or will have to go through it. I personally felt completely unprepared for what was to come. Physically, hormonally, emotionally unprepared,” she said.
She spoke of how now she has a new respect for her body, saying that it did happen naturally after all.
“I am immensely grateful for my hero of a husband who managed to make me feel safe and loved even when I felt like I couldn’t feel anything. For our family and friends for all of their support and a genuine appreciation for the midwives and nurses at Mater Dei,” she said.
She then expressed that she decided to share her experience to raise awareness and help other women passing through a similar circumstance, also speaking of a pledge she had made one day to always be honest and authentic on social media.
“Why am I sharing this? Why not? I share holiday snaps and if I bought a new pair of shoes. I share all about the shows I am performing in and the food I eat. I share selfies when the light is good. I share my grieving journey and now I am sharing this.”
“Another part of life. A part that affects so many and in my opinion hasn’t been shared enough and needs to be,” she wrote.
“I made a promise to myself to show up as myself on here. Unfiltered and unedited. To be real and vulnerable. So here I am.”
“It’s been a week. I am now recovering slowly and allowing myself the time to process and accept what has happened.”
She concluded her emotional post by saying that she knows there is not much to say, but thanked viewers for reading nonetheless.
