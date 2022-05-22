Malta Has Lots Of Fruits And Vegetables, But Are We Eating Them?

Fruits and vegetables are widely viewed as superfoods, as far as health goes. But are the Maltese eating them? Bearing in mind the World Health Organisation recommends a total fruit and vegetable intake of 400g (roughly five portions) per day, it may come as a surprise that 64% of 460 respondents of the Lovin Malta weight loss survey said that they don’t eat their daily five-a-day.

1. Many Maltese don’t come close to eating their five-a-day, with taste being a factor “They are so boring.” A number of people taking the survey had quite a problem with the way fruit and veg tasted, remarking that they were either dull, bland or tasteless altogether. “I hate them with a passion deeply ingrained within me,” said one respondent. The respondents who did admit to having a low intake of fruit and vegetables in their diet were often more likely to incorporate bread, pasta, and processed foods in their diet. Unfortunately, they were also more likely to be overweight.

One respondent who claimed she hated the very essence of both fruit and vegetables remarked: “għandi l-hips qishom ta’ balena (I have hips like those of a whale).” The health benefits of fruit and vegetables, of which most were aware, were not enough to convince them to make some dietary changes. Others were discouraged from eating fruits, but not vegetables, because of the idea that carbs – no matter the source – are bad for you. Of those who hardly or never ate fruits and vegetables, 53% were overweight.

2. What about the fruit and veg lovers? A third of respondents said that they eat fruits and vegetables often. Low in calories, cost-effective, easily prepared, high in nutrients, and great tasting. These were the biggest reasons why the Maltese opted for a diet high in fruits and vegetables. “They are easy to add with meals or have as a snack. And they make me feel good too.” The biggest two motivators are they taste good (fruits in particular) and that they are a healthier option when compared to sweets and crisps. “I tend to eat fruits and vegetables, ultimately, because I care about eating healthily.” “When I’m not full after my meal, I opt for fruit and it does the trick.” Those who were no strangers to the gym also tended to lean towards fruit as their preferred choice of pre or post-workout food choices. “I find bananas very helpful before my afternoon training session,” one gym-goer said.

Those who enjoyed cooking praised vegetables as having ‘diverse range of tastes’ and that they could feature in a number of different recipes. Others put vegetables in their diet as part of a more ‘calculated’ way to keep their weight stable. “Since vegetables are low in calories, I make sure to fill my plate up with tonnes of them so that I can feel full all the time.”

3. Fruit and vegetable haters were more likely to be youngsters “I am hopeless when it comes to cooking. I don’t know how to cook vegetables.” 75% of respondents who claimed they never or hardly ate fruit and vegetables were those under the age of 35 years, with the majority being under 18 years. And remarkably, they all shared a similar opinion on fruit. “I find them appalling. Disgusting in taste,” said one. “I don’t like healthy food in general.” Where taste and attractiveness were factors amongst the younger groups, time and cost were factors in the older. “The rising cost of living is killing me. Take-aways are cheaper.”