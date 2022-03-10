Malta Officially Has Its First ‘Virtual Citizen’ – And Her Name Is Marija
Malta has officially launched its first official ‘virtual citizen’ – and her name is Marija.
Visit Malta unveiled the artificial intelligence (AI) assistant earlier today during an ongoing press conference about Malta’s Virtual Tourism Roadmap for 2030.
During the launch, Marija promptly promised to be able to answer tourists’ questions on everything related to Malta – from places of interest to typical Maltese traditions.
The industry-first virtual citizen program combines the infinite possibilities of virtual reality, artificial intelligence and the metaverse.
While she is only a month old and has just begun her learning journey, that knowledge base will grow over time, expanding her understanding of everything in Malta.
Marija is a mix of art and science built through a meticulous, creative process. VisitMalta, in collaboration with Reimagine AI, created hundreds of 2D AI-generated models that were narrowed down to a single image.
This image was then brought to life in 3D to have Marija look like a typical Maltese woman, with characteristics and features associated with the Mediterranean region.
Marija will also be available on a mobile application, accessible in multiple languages to enhance visitors’ journey at any venue.
