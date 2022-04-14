Malta Police Identify And Arrest Lead Suspect In Qormi Murder Case

A lead suspect has been identified and arrested in connection with the murder of 62-year-old Mario Farrugia, found dead in his car in Qormi.

Times of Malta has reported that the suspect, a man, was taken into custody on Wednesday at 7pm, and will be questioned on Thursday.

The identity of the man in question has not yet been revealed.

Four persons are being held by the police in connection with the murder, but the suspect in question has been pegged as one of importance.

Arrests have been made in houses within Attard, Msida, and Mosta on Wednesday night.

One person was arrested in the Attard residence. Two others – a man and a woman – were arrested in the Msida residence whilst another woman was arrested in Mosta.

During the raids, multiple items relevant to the case were confiscated by the police.