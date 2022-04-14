Malta Police Identify And Arrest Lead Suspect In Qormi Murder Case
A lead suspect has been identified and arrested in connection with the murder of 62-year-old Mario Farrugia, found dead in his car in Qormi.
Times of Malta has reported that the suspect, a man, was taken into custody on Wednesday at 7pm, and will be questioned on Thursday.
The identity of the man in question has not yet been revealed.
Four persons are being held by the police in connection with the murder, but the suspect in question has been pegged as one of importance.
Arrests have been made in houses within Attard, Msida, and Mosta on Wednesday night.
One person was arrested in the Attard residence. Two others – a man and a woman – were arrested in the Msida residence whilst another woman was arrested in Mosta.
During the raids, multiple items relevant to the case were confiscated by the police.
The body of Farrugia, aged 62 and from Pembroke, was found in the trunk of his car, a grey Peugeot 407, with dozens of stab wounds.
He was last seen on 28th March.
Upon discovery, the body was so badly decomposed that investigators could not initially identify him. Authorities required DNA testing in order to do so.
Anyone having information about the crime is being asked to call the police on 21 224001 or 119.