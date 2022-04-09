Malta’s Police Search For Suspect Who Fled Scene Following Paola Robbery

Police are searching for a man who fled the scene following a robbery in Paola.

Alongside members of the Rapid Intervention Unit, police went on-site at Triq Għajn Dwieli to answer the call of a woman who had been robbed. The incident took place at 12.45pm on 9th April.

Two persons were involved in the theft but fled the scene shortly before the police’s arrival. However, the victim was able to provide them with a description of the suspects.

After police began their search, they happened upon a man who matched the very description given by the woman. He tried to escape but was swiftly caught and arrested. Luckily, on his person were the victim’s stolen belongings.

The other person, however, is still on the loose and being searched for.

