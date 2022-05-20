Malta Ranked Best In The World For Rock Climbing By International Outdoor Brand

Researchers from Superdry have ranked Malta as the best spot for rock climbing holidays.

Our tiny island topped the list, ahead of second-placed Puerto Rico and third-placed Hong Kong. Believe it or not, we also placed second in the world for surfing.

Rock climbing and surfing are just two of a series of categories ranked by the research team, who began doing so to help would-be adventurers plan their dream holidays after two years of COVID-19 restrictions.

“We’re desperate to get away from our screens, visit some epic locations, and satisfy that itch to explore the great outdoors,” they wrote.

“We’ve crunched the data to reveal which countries have the most of each activity available per mile.”