Malta At Standstill Traffic Following Multiple Car Crash At Marsa
Standstill traffic has filled the streets of Malta after a multi-car collision took place at Marsa.
The incident came about at 9.30am on Saturday, at Aldo Moro Road. Police sources have stated that no less than four cars were involved in the collision.
Ambulances accompanied the police on-site to assist injured persons and rushed one victim of the incident to Mater Dei Hospital.
As a result of the incident, Malta has been hit with lines of unmoving traffic in several roads around the area.
Featured Photo Credit: Clifford Galea/NET
