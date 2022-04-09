د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta At Standstill Traffic Following Multiple Car Crash At Marsa

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Standstill traffic has filled the streets of Malta after a multi-car collision took place at Marsa.

The incident came about at 9.30am on Saturday, at Aldo Moro Road. Police sources have stated that no less than four cars were involved in the collision.

Ambulances accompanied the police on-site to assist injured persons and rushed one victim of the incident to Mater Dei Hospital.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lovin Malta (@lovinmalta)

As a result of the incident, Malta has been hit with lines of unmoving traffic in several roads around the area.

Featured Photo Credit: Clifford Galea/NET

More to follow

READ NEXT: Does Malta’s Summer Shine Through The Abyss Of Grief? Maltese Painter’s New Valletta Exhibition Explores The Four Seasons

You may also love

View All