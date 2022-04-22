Malta With Best Value Broadband In Western Europe, Twelfth From 220 Countries Worldwide

Statistics published by Cable.co.uk have shown that Malta boasts the best value broadband in the entire Western European region.

Cable.co.uk is an organisation that helps consumers compare the price of broadband internet from country to country.

They examined a total of 220 countries worldwide and found that consumers in Malta access broadband internet for €0.07 per megabit, 2 cents less than Andorra, Spain, and Portugal, which came next on the list.

The Western European region includes no less than 29 countries, with Malta sitting at the top as having the best value broadband in the zone.

When considering the cost of internet access worldwide, Malta placed twelfth cheapest.