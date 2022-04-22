Malta With Best Value Broadband In Western Europe, Twelfth From 220 Countries Worldwide
Statistics published by Cable.co.uk have shown that Malta boasts the best value broadband in the entire Western European region.
Cable.co.uk is an organisation that helps consumers compare the price of broadband internet from country to country.
They examined a total of 220 countries worldwide and found that consumers in Malta access broadband internet for €0.07 per megabit, 2 cents less than Andorra, Spain, and Portugal, which came next on the list.
The Western European region includes no less than 29 countries, with Malta sitting at the top as having the best value broadband in the zone.
When considering the cost of internet access worldwide, Malta placed twelfth cheapest.
Harald Roesch, CEO at Melita Limited said this to say:
“Our mission is to deliver communication products that rank top tier in Europe for value; the results of the research show that we have succeeded.”
“This is good news for Malta, which enjoys an excellent reputation for the quality and resilience of its telecommunications and infrastructure.”
“The investment which our industry has made to bring super-fast internet to the whole country, together with the vibrant competition that exists between providers continues to deliver quality services to customers at some of the best prices globally.”
Broadband internet has been shown to be the most expensive in Norway, Denmark, the Faroe Islands, and Iceland.
You can access the full data list by clicking here.
