Malta’s Airspace Has Been Closed Off To All Russian Airlines

The move falls in line with that of several other European countries’ directive – Italy and Germany being two of such examples – who have barred Russian flights from entering their own airspace.

Malta’s airspace has been closed to Russian airlines amid the country’s invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced on Sunday.

Maltese airspace will be closed to Russian airlines. @Maltagov is taking this action in full solidarity with Ukraine. 🇲🇹 🇪🇺🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine – RA

“The Maltese government is taking this action in full solidarity with the with Ukraine,” Abela stated.

In so far, the Maltese authorities have been reluctant to come out of their status of neutrality in the face of the war.

One particular point of contention, among the Maltese, stems from the fact that presently, Maltese authorities have yet to halt the purchase of passports to Russians.

