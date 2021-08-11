Malta’s Farmers Warn Of Grave Consequences If Solution To Agricultural Leases Is Not Found Soon

Eighteen agricultural organizations have called on the Government to intervene to offer a prompt solution for the leasing of agricultural land.

Several local farmers are currently facing the threat of losing their land, potentially leading to grave consequences on the industry as a result of a recent constitutional court decision that found that laws governing agricultural leases in Malta breached land owners’ property rights.

The organisations are warning of grave consequences on the horizon if this issue is not solved soon.

They warned of “an exodus of farmers” which will lead to various negative environmental and social impacts.

“As a consequence, dozens of farmers will lose their livelihood, while the land they manage will fall in the hands of those who have neither the intention nor knowledge on how to farm it, or utilised for purposes that are not necessarily agricultural.”

The organisations also called for the prices of the land to not be based on current market value, as that would prove to be unaffordable for farmers, leaving them without their practice.

They stressed that agricultural land has its own purpose, and its value cannot be determined only by the lands’ commercial prices. The primary scope is for the production of food to be accessible and affordable for everyone.

Just last week, the Agricultural Leases Board confirmed the eviction of two farmers, whose land has been rented under these same lease conditions.

