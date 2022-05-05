Malta’s First Blind Artist Publishes Book Collecting Works From Visually-Impaired Artists

Maria Elich, Malta’s first blind artist, has published a book that brings together a collection of works from visually-impaired artists.

By way of the book – ‘The Art Beyond Light Project’ – a number of talented artists have been allowed to express their imagination by pitching their own unique paintings.

Maria is a founder of the Beyond Light – Visual & Non-Visual Network, an NGO that promotes independence in people with some form of visual impairment.

She shared a few words at the launch, shedding light on the aims behind the project.