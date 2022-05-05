Malta’s First Blind Artist Publishes Book Collecting Works From Visually-Impaired Artists
Maria Elich, Malta’s first blind artist, has published a book that brings together a collection of works from visually-impaired artists.
By way of the book – ‘The Art Beyond Light Project’ – a number of talented artists have been allowed to express their imagination by pitching their own unique paintings.
Maria is a founder of the Beyond Light – Visual & Non-Visual Network, an NGO that promotes independence in people with some form of visual impairment.
She shared a few words at the launch, shedding light on the aims behind the project.
“Our darkness roots and their meaningful dynamics are shown in our own Maltese blind art collection,” Maria said.
“It will hopefully improve our local art collections with joyfulness and love.”
“United by creativity, apprentices and experts come together to explore possibilities where art and nature align, as a way of connecting our reality with a universal understanding of the diversity of our existence.”
She is a well-known artist herself and enjoys painting in the outdoors. When painting, Maria makes use of vivid colours she remembers from before she went at age 12.
Through her exhibitions, Elich herself has worked towards raising awareness about the need for more inclusion and accessibility for blind people to be able to be independent members of society.
You can get your hands on a copy by sending an email to [email protected]
What do you think of the book?