Malta’s First-Ever Gluten And Lactose Free Week Kicked Off Today

Being launched on International Coeliac Day itself, the aim of the week is to create awareness of the Coeliac disease, as well as gluten and lactose intolerance.

Malta’s first-ever edition of gluten and lactose free week has kicked off today, intended to raise more awareness of the reality that intolerant and allergic people face.

This year the week also has a specific focus on kids, with the coeliac disease being the most common food-related chronic disease among children in Europe.

“It is important to test your child for coeliac disease at the very first signs, or if the coeliac disease runs in your family,” the Association said in a statement, wanting to highlight the importance of having kids diagnosed with coeliac disease.

It is estimated that first-degree relatives (such as parents and siblings) have a one in 10 chance of developing the coeliac disease themselves.

Coeliac disease is one of the most common chronic diseases among children, affecting 1% of children; up to 80% of cases remain undiagnosed in children.

Despite being easy to detect and treat, diagnostic delays for coeliac disease can lead to children reaching eight years of age before being properly diagnosed.

As part of the week, two online question and answer sessions will be held, the first one with certified nutritionist Jessica Borg Ghigo on 16th May at 6.00pm live on Facebook, and another one with the Association scheduled for 20th May at the same time.

A series of videos have also been created to help bring awareness to coeliac disease showing how different individuals of different ages are managing their lives with it.

Furthermore, a number of supermarkets and brands are supporting the initiative with offers along with distributing leaflets and information.