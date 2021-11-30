Malta’s Police Union Registers Another Trade Dispute Against Commissioner Due To ‘Deteriorating Work Conditions’

“This situation is deeply affecting the mental well-being of the Police Officers and their families,” it said.

“The Malta Police Union has been following the situation closely and carefully the situation in the Police Force; a situation of disappointment, demotivation, and great uncertainty amongst all members of the Forces,” the Union said in a press release.

The dispute was filed on the grounds that changes in the working conditions are being implemented without any consultation and are in turn having a negative effect on officers.

Malta’s Police Union has registered yet another trade dispute against the Commissioner of Police, due to deteriorating work conditions for members of the Malta Police Force.

The current situation comes as a result of decisions being taken without the consultation of those concerned, and a lack of experience from those directing the decisions, the Union explained.

“The Force cannot be administered from an office through a computer,” it emphasised.

The Union spoke of the high volume of complaints that are being received on a daily basis from members that are complaining of inhumane working conditions across various branches.

After the Administration ordered that the amount of overtime be reduced, the situation worsened. This overtime is normally used to cover Fixed Points.

“As a result of this bad decision, officers including Sergeants, whose duty is to work in the various stations around Malta and Gozo, are being ordered to cover these Fixed Points with the result that the Police Stations are being depleted further from the necessary staff needed to offer a basic service to the general public,” it explained.

“The Malta Police Union feels that irreparable damage has been done, however in Floriana, it’s business as usual,” it lamented.

“Mental health is an important issue, which within the Malta Police Force, no one cares about. The well-being is only used for promotional purposes,” it said.

The Union also expressed that it feels as though Police officers are being abandoned and ignored by the Government, even when they have raised alarm many times before.

This is not the first time that the Malta Police Union has registered a trade dispute, and they were ignored previously.

