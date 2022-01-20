Malta’s Pro-Lifers’ Support For Roberta Metsola Really Didn’t Last Long, Did It?

Malta’s pro-lifers’ support for Roberta Metsola’s win in the European Parliament election really did not age well. In fact, it lasted just a few minutes over the 10-hour mark. Pro-life organisation ‘Life Network Foundation Malta’ took to Facebook yesterday in the early morning to congratulate Metsola on her historic win as the European Parliament’s new President.

“Malta is proud to have a Pro-Life mother of four as President of the European Parliament! Congratulations Roberta Metsola!” Apart from the congratulations, the post also expressed hope towards Metsola’s pro-life stance and the protection that this should bring for pro-lifers in Malta. “We expect you to protect Malta’s pro-life position,” it stressed. However shortly after it emerged that Metsola will be adopting the EU’s stance on abortion, the support and hope quickly fizzled away for pro-lifers, as the organisation uploaded another post as a reaction.

“Disgraceful! Dear Roberta Metsola, we remind you that you also represent the rights of all the baby girls in the womb!” This came as Metsola had just pledged to sign the liberal pact guaranteeing contraceptives and abortion to women across all of Europe. While the Simone Veil pact won’t directly lead to the legalisation of abortion in Malta, it would begin to ensure that women all over Europe are provided with “dignified human rights, including safe and accessible abortion”. What do you think of the pro-lifers’ reaction?