Malta’s U-19 Women Team Win 2-1 Against Azerbaijan In UEFA Qualifications

Malta’s under-19 women’s team have been making some serious moves, with another win in the bag against Azerbaijan.

The match took place as a part of the UEFA European qualifications, with the young women securing another three points for the team, making it the team’s second qualifier.

“Goals from Kailey Willis and Ileana Farrugia rounded a perfect afternoon for our U-19s,” the Malta Football Association wrote on Facebook.

Malta’s two goals both occurred within the second half, quickly recovering from Azerbaijan’s initial lead in the game.

The under-19s will now wrap up their qualification commitments against the Faroe Islands, on Tuesday.

