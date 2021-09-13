Maltese Artist Philip Agius Gifts Artwork To Pope Francis

During a visit to Rome, Maltese artist Philip Agius gifted one of his artworks to Pope Francis, TVM has reported.

This is not the first time that Agius has presented one of his artworks during a visit to the Vatican, having already gifted artworks to previous Popes.

He has previously presented works to former Popes Pawlu Pawlu VI and Ġwanni Pawlu II.

Pope Francis was presented with a portrait of Jesus Christ, drawn using paint on canvas.

