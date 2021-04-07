Maltese Artist’s Flamingo Mural Will Have To Be Removed Due To Visual Impact On Surroundings

A mural painted on the wall of a private residence will have to come down because it does not fit in with the surroundings of the village.

Yesterday Lovin Malta reported that officials from the Planning Authority had visited Thirtyseven Home Hotel in Munxar and informed its owners that the roughly 85 sq.m mural needed to be removed because no permit had been applied for.

A spokesperson for the Planning Authority confirmed that this was the case and explained that the reason the mural must be taken down is that it can be seen both from short and long-distance, and is incongruent with its surroundings.