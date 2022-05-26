Maltese Athletes Impress With Superb First Day Medal Haul In COJI Island Games
It didn’t take long for Maltese athletes to reel in medals in this year’s COJI Jeux des Îles, with Sonique Gatt claiming gold in the hammer event on the first day.
In her event, she hit a distance of 38.25m and paved her way to the helm of the podium.
She celebrated her success with an emphatic message of thanks to her team: “Thank you for believing in me from the very beginning,” she wrote on social media. “Words are not enough to express how grateful I am.”
It didn’t end there. Malta’s Kareem Chouhal also brought in two medals in his respective events. Silver in the shot put with a distance of 11.35m, and a Bronze in the hammer event with a distance of 47.59m.
His shot put performance was a personal best this season.
The Jeux des îles (Island Games) is an annual multi-sport event for youth athletes from the 23 member countries of the association of Comité d’Organisation des Jeux des Iles (COJI). This year, they are being held in Mallorca between 25th May and 29th May.
The Games were created in 1989 by Mr. Pierre Santoni, chairman of the Corsican Olympic and Regional Sports Committee.
The objective of COJI was to develop a means of social integration between European countries by promoting cultural and sports exchanges targeting young islanders, with a spirit of fair play and mutual knowledge through sporting events and competitions.
Malta has taken part in these games every year since 2004, fielding athletes from a variety of sports disciplines. This year, the country has sent a contingent of athletes participating in athletics, gymnastics, karate, sailing, swimming, and table tennis.
Could we see more medals coming our way?