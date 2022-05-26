Maltese Athletes Impress With Superb First Day Medal Haul In COJI Island Games

It didn’t take long for Maltese athletes to reel in medals in this year’s COJI Jeux des Îles, with Sonique Gatt claiming gold in the hammer event on the first day. In her event, she hit a distance of 38.25m and paved her way to the helm of the podium. She celebrated her success with an emphatic message of thanks to her team: “Thank you for believing in me from the very beginning,” she wrote on social media. “Words are not enough to express how grateful I am.”

It didn’t end there. Malta’s Kareem Chouhal also brought in two medals in his respective events. Silver in the shot put with a distance of 11.35m, and a Bronze in the hammer event with a distance of 47.59m. His shot put performance was a personal best this season.