Maltese Constable Awarded For Heroic Act After Saving 4-Year-Old Girl From Being Run Over

Maltese constable Charlene Delia has been awarded for her heroic act after she saved a four-year-old girl from being run over in Rabat.

During the ordeal, Delia actually jumped in front of the car that was about to hit the little girl, in turn saving her life.

“I would like to commend and thank the policewoman in Rabat tonight, who jumped in front of a car to save my four-year-old daughter from being run over as she was scooting to catch up with my husband. She is a real hero,” the mother said.