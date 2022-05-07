Maltese Constable Awarded For Heroic Act After Saving 4-Year-Old Girl From Being Run Over
Maltese constable Charlene Delia has been awarded for her heroic act after she saved a four-year-old girl from being run over in Rabat.
During the ordeal, Delia actually jumped in front of the car that was about to hit the little girl, in turn saving her life.
“I would like to commend and thank the policewoman in Rabat tonight, who jumped in front of a car to save my four-year-old daughter from being run over as she was scooting to catch up with my husband. She is a real hero,” the mother said.
“At the time we were so stressed and embarrassed at our poor judgement, we didn’t even stop to thank her, and I am truly sorry about this,” she said.
The award was handed out to Delia during an event promoting entities which excelled in the area of customer care services.
The event was also part of activities taking place this week for the Public Service Week organised by the public service government entity.
The Malta Police Force uploaded the story onto its Facebook page, commending the constable for her dedicated work.
Well done Constable Delia