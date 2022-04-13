Maltese Customs Canine Intercept €31,410 In Undeclared Cash At Departures Lounge

Gypsy and Charlie, two Customs canines won the day after catching out three passengers carrying up to €31,410 in undeclared cash.

The dogs pointed out two Syrians who were set to journey to Erbil, Iraq from the Malta International Airport, who were carrying €20,225 on themselves as well as in their bags and checked-in luggage.

It didn’t end there, with Customs Canine Charlie making a positive sign towards a separate Somali passenger at the MIA departures lounge.