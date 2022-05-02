Maltese Cyclists Cover 166km On First Day Of Cancer Research Challenge In Sicily

In a social media post uploaded by one of the participants, Brian Vella, the total distance covered was 166.7km, with an elevation gain of 1,127 metres, and a 7-hour moving time.

The cyclists embarked on the journey early yesterday morning, after arriving in Sicily in the early hours.

On the very first day of their mission, 166km were covered by the 37 Maltese cyclists participating in the Alive charity foundation challenge, all for cancer research.

The average speed sustained was that of 22.7 km per hour, with the ride finishing off at Agrigento.

The Alive Charity Foundation is a non-profit organisation that aims to raise money in order to fund cancer research through different athletes and initiatives.

The challenge hit off on 1st May and will go on for around six days until the 1,000km goal has been reached. It’s a team effort, with the group of cyclists behind divided into five different groups.

The Alive Foundation has been established since 2013, and its’ goal is to gather funds for cancer research and also research that takes place at the University of Malta. This is the eighth challenge after the last two years were cancelled due to the pandemic,

Donate to the Alive Charity Foundation if you would like to be a part of funding cancer research, and stay tuned for more updates.

