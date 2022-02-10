Maltese DJ And Producer Gets Shout Out From International DJ Etapp Kyle

“I played your tracks on Saturday and I just wanted to say that some of them are killer tracks,” Etapp Kyle told Human Safari.

Etapp Kyle personally messaged the up and coming Maltese producer to let him know that he played his tracks at a recent party.

“Don’t know how long you’ve been making music but you’ve got a very unique style and production is the next level! Looking forward to hearing more,” he told him.

Lovin Malta reached out to Human Safari for his reaction to the world-renowned DJ not just recognising his work, but also playing it as a part of his set.

“It’s a lot of feelings rushing at you all at once. I’m in disbelief, however, I feel grateful for any busy artist to even listen to my tracks,” Wayne told Lovin Malta.

“I am curious about what happened during that party to make him come back and say that stuff. Maybe there’s some video out there on someone’s phone, who knows!” he said.

“As producers, things can get disheartening at times, in my case, it took nine years producing until someone said to me yes we think this is good enough which may seem like a long time but the truth is that you should be working so hard on your music that you forget about potential rewards that may come your way down the line,” he explained.



Speaking about his musical journey so far, Wayne admitted that it has been “one big learning curve, to say the least”.