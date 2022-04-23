‘A Dream Come True’: Maltese Football Club Gives Young Nigerian Players A Golden Chance To Showcase Their Talents Abroad

A partnership between Maltese football club Swieqi United and the Nigerian Ilaji Football academy saw two aspiring Nigerian players make a name for themselves in Malta. Abdullahi Busari (21) and Temitope Ojo Abraham (23) together described the move – one that saw them hit Maltese soil in June 2021 – as a dream come true. “When they told me I would be traveling to Malta, it was a long time coming. I was very happy. Very excited,” Abraham said, in a video posted by the club. “Everything about life in Malta has been very good,” he added. “When I heard the news [that I would be playing in Europe] I jumped for joy. All I wanted was to travel to Europe to showcase my talent to the entire world.”

The two athletes initially turned heads at the Ilaji academy, having been scouted from a young age, and rising through the ranks of the academy. It so happened that a Swieqi United scholarship was just what they needed to take their game abroad – so that they would be given the golden chance to fulfill their dream of playing on European soil. Lovin Malta sat with Swieqi FC President Justin Fenech, who was more than thrilled at having the two footballers in his ranks. “We devised a neat opportunity to recruit young talent, which is just what we love to see here in Malta. That is what we are: a club that promotes young talent.”

The incentive also created a link for sports tourism between Malta and Nigeria, a country home to some big names in the football scene. And a country that holds sport in very high esteem. “Most football clubs rely on agents, we are dealing with someone at a grassroots level. The players are scouted based on their potential.” “Now, the next stage is to go there and start scouting missions as a club,” he added, eyeing a project that would see the Maltese football club establish a base on Nigerian soil. “We will go there and start scouting missions as a club. Like that, we will have a section in their academy where players will be representing our banner, playing with our kits and exporting our brand.” “It adds to the mutual benefit of both clubs, and promotes an international feel, which is important.”