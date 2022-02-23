Maltese Jiu-Jitsu Athlete Scores Top Spot In European Championships

Maltese athlete Murman Korcilava has claimed Gold in the European Championships for Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, held in Rome, Italy on 17th February. The event, sanctioned by the International BJJ Federation (IBJJF), welcomed over 8,000 athletes, including Korcilava’s local club: Avant Garde BJJ, led by head coach Thomas Vander Eecken.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AVANT-GARDE BJJ (@avantgardemalta)

Korcilava was not the only club athlete achieving Gold in the event, with South Korean athlete YuJeong Han, overcoming all opposition in her own respective category. An ex-member of the Maltese Judo national team, Korcilava dived into the Master’s Category (a category for those over age 30 years) of the tournament, and trail-blazed his way through four impressive fights, and into the number one spot. Their victories mark them as the leading athletes within their respective categories.