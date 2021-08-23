Maltese Duo Who Kayaked Around Sicily Arrive Home Today

The Maltese kayaking duo have finally seen their Sicilian challenge come to an end.

Dorian Vassallo, 62, and Albert Gambina, 60, participating on behalf of Kayak for Charity, started their journey on 24th July at 5am and will be completing it today at around 12pm.

They will be arriving in Malta at around 13.45pm after completing their 1000km Sicily circumnavigation challenge.

The entire challenge was far from an easy feat. It was characterised by sleeping on pebbled beaches, with the pair encountering turbulent weather and kayaking past large and dangerous obstacles.

Dorian even spent his birthday kayaking in the hopes of completing this challenge!

This challenge was carried out in order to raise awareness for Inspire Malta.

Inspire Malta is a facility that aims to provide adequate services for people with special needs, to facilitate their right to equal opportunities and education.

The challenge serves as a noble cause, shedding light on a vulnerable group of people that tend to fall by the wayside due to society’s perceived futility of them.

If you are interested in the Kayak for Charity initiative, click here.

If you would like to know more about Inspire, click here.

Will you be welcoming the duo’s arrival?