Maltese Men The Heaviest Across 52 Countries, WHO Report Finds

75% of Maltese men are overweight, the highest rate seen across 52 countries, the World Health Organisation has revealed.

In the same report, 60% of women were recorded as being overweight, the second-highest in the continent.

The report surveyed European countries mainly, but extended farther and included countries like Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.

Malta was regarded as the fattest country in Europe in a 2019 WHO report, but has now been dethroned by Turkey, with a prevalence of obesity recorded at 62%, with Malta trailing not far behind.

The numbers mean that almost two out of every three persons in Malta have been classed as overweight.

The report earmarked a higher obesity prevalence in people with lower educational attainment across the board. This was no different in Malta.

