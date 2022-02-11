‘Grandiose’ Moment Mount Etna Capped Off St Paul’s Festivities Captured By Maltese Photographer

Festivities of St Paul’s Shipwreck on Thursday were even attended by St Paul himself, it had seemed, after the moment the statue of St Paul, ‘watching’ over Mount Etna’s majestic volcanic eruption, in Sicily, was captured. The image was taken by photographer Daniel Cilia, who was lucky to capture the magical moment the very instance it occurred.

The image was taken from St Paul’s bypass Belvedere at 21:48 hours. At which point, flame and smoke shot up to a distance of 10 kilometers. It was even seen from Malta’s northernmost cities and villages, which included Mellieha.

It’s not the first time Cilia’s stunning photos of the Sicilian peninsula, among which even include action from the Volcano. One such instance was the photo taken from Binġemma, taken using some nifty lenses and posted after some minor editing done via iPhone – done in the same field he took the photo, no less.

Sicily can be seen by the naked eye under the right conditions – but a trained photographer’s eye and some well-placed lenses can really take it to the next level, as Cilia has shown in some of his previous images.