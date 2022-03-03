Maltese Photographer Discovers New ‘Mountain’ Near Magħtab

Cefai posted the photo on his Twitter, tagging Prime Minister Robert Abela and Minister for Environment Aaron Farrugia, jokingly asking them whether it is part of the Party’s electoral manifesto.

Maltese photographer Matt Cefai has found a new ‘mountain’ just afront the island’s well-known landfill in Magħtab.

Could @farrugiaaaron explain what’s the new mountain like in Mghatab is? Is this part of the electoral manifest @RobertAbela_MT ? @LovinMalta @Newsbook_com_mt @TheShiftNews please take note pic.twitter.com/2ChSxIeRwd

Lovin Malta reached out to the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change who confirmed that the mound is a result of excavations taking place by Wasteserv, which will be left there temporarily until sufficient works have been carried out.

“That is a hard rock storage on third party land stored by a contractor conducting an excavation within our premises,” write Wastserv.

“The storage is the responsibility of the contractor which also has the required permits to do so. The material is being stored temporarily until it is processed into finer grades for it to be recycled and used as a resource in the construction industry.”

While time is of the essence, what name should we give the new mountain?