Maltese Priest Breaks Down What We Really Are Allowed To Eat On Good Friday

Catholics in Malta have historically cast meat and sweets aside on the occasion of Good Friday. Other foods, such as fish, also remain a point of contention.

Though as many on the island go about their own traditional practices, really and truly, what are we supposed to be eating on the day?

Lovin Malta sat down with a Maltese priest to get the answer, so to speak, directly from the horse’s mouth.

“Traditionally, you can’t eat meat. Also traditionally, we normally tend to have two small meals and one big meal. The two small meals shouldn’t be bigger than the main meal,” he said.

“There are people who fast the whole day, literally not eating anything. But it is not obliged by the Catholic faith. Abstinence remains only on meat.”

“Even removing sweets is not necessary. People just do it because sweets are something that they generally like.”