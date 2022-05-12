Maltese Prisoner Ends Hunger Strike After Resolution Is Reached
A Maltese prisoner within the Corradino Correctional Facility has terminated his hunger strike after a resolution was reached together with the authority.
The inmate, 44-year-old Jon Lawrence Formosa, had been on a hunger strike for around a week and a half, as a sign of protest towards not being granted work within the correctional facility after refusing to follow a care plan.
Formosa’s mother provided an update on the matter after he had a meeting with the prison director to remedy the situation.
“On Sunday he started to eat. And then he had an hour and a half visit with the director of the prison and he was very happy with the outcome,” she told the newsroom.
While Formosa has still not been given a job, it seems that a compromise has been reached for the time being.
“My son seems much more relaxed now. He’s happy, now we just have to wait and see what will happen,” she said.
Formosa has been confined within the walls of Malta’s prison for theft but has a history of drug addiction and has faced charges linked to drug trafficking.
A spokesperson from the Correctional Services Agency had confirmed that Formosa was refused work because he was not complying with therapy as part of a court-mandated care programme.
