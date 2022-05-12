Maltese Prisoner Ends Hunger Strike After Resolution Is Reached

A Maltese prisoner within the Corradino Correctional Facility has terminated his hunger strike after a resolution was reached together with the authority.

The inmate, 44-year-old Jon Lawrence Formosa, had been on a hunger strike for around a week and a half, as a sign of protest towards not being granted work within the correctional facility after refusing to follow a care plan.

Formosa’s mother provided an update on the matter after he had a meeting with the prison director to remedy the situation.

“On Sunday he started to eat. And then he had an hour and a half visit with the director of the prison and he was very happy with the outcome,” she told the newsroom.