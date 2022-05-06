Maltese Prisoner Is On Hunger Strike Over Work Dispute

An inmate at Malta’s Prison, the Corradino Correctional Facility, has been on hunger strike for more than a week, Lovin Malta can reveal.

44-year-old Jon Lawrence Formosa has been confined within the walls of Malta’s prison for theft but has a history of drug addiction and has faced charges linked to drug trafficking.

A spokesperson from the Correctional Services Agency confirmed that Formosa is on a hunger strike. However, they insisted that Formosa was refused work because he is not complying with therapy as part of a court-mandated care programme.

His mother, Barbara, reached out to Lovin Malta to address her concerns over her son’s wellbeing.

“He previously held a role as a storekeeper while in prison, but his work there was stopped – for reasons unknown to him – and he is now stuck in limbo,” she said.

“I can’t understand why. He wanted to rehabilitate through work, with the intention of one day furthering his education in MCAST. He wants to try and do everything straight.”