Maltese State Sued By Miriam Pace’s Family For Failing To Ensure Her Safety

Miriam Pace’s family have engaged in legal proceedings against the state, seeking compensation for having failed to protect the Maltese mother after she was killed in a building collapse two years ago, the Times of Malta reported. Pace was killed two years ago when her family home collapsed whilst construction works were ongoing next door in an incident that left her buried beneath the rubble. Malta was in uproar, with many questioning the state’s obligation to ensure Pace’s safety as a Maltese woman who was simply going about her own business in her own home.

Presently, two years later, husband Carmel Pace and children Mathew and Ivana Maria have taken to the courts to address the issue on the premise that the state failed to protect Miriam Pace by failing to abide by construction laws in lieu of conflicting guidelines at the time. They are being represented by lawyer David Bonello, who, in his letter, highlighted that the state had an obligation to protect the lives of its citizens. An obligation which they allegedly failed to adhere to. Court expert Alex Torpiano had the following to say in his report, drawn up for the court: “In conclusion, the applicant is of the opinion that the incident occurred due to several factors, but that, in general, it can be argued that the system of regulation of the process of construction is confusing, with several Legal Notices claiming a lot of things on paper, but that there is in fact no coordination, no clear thought of what is supposed to happen and no clear indication of the qualifications required for the different roles on site. I am of the opinion that the whole system needs a complete reform.”