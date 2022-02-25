Maltese Ultra Endurance Athlete Neil Agius Unveils Epic Statue Commissioned In His Honour

“I was taken aback by this feeling of knowing that this statute, this legacy will be here long after I’m gone,” Agius said, posing next to his towering likeness.

Work on the structure, a 266kg likeness of the athlete, began in August 2021 by artist Austin Camilleri and was uncovered by the legend himself.

Malta’s record-breaking swimmer Neil Agius has unveiled a sizeable statue commissioned in his honour.

“It also hit home that the choices we make to protect our sea, and our planet go well beyond us,” he added.

Agius broke the world record for the Longest Ocean Swim last June, ousting Britain’s Chloe McCardel, who held the previous record of 124.4 km. He completed the feat by swimming from Linosa, Sicily to Malta.

No stranger to Herculean tasks, Agius swam from Sicily to Malta in the year prior.

More recently, he placed second in an International Man Of The Year Award sanctioned by the World Open Water Swimming Association (WOWSA).

The sculpture will have its public debut tonight at Spazzju Kreattiv as part of an exhibition by Camilleri.

