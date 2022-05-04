Watch: ‘I Lost Count Of How Much Blood I Was Losing’ – Maltese Woman Recounts Not Finding Support During Abortion

A Maltese woman has anonymously opened up about her struggles with an unsafe abortion that she had no choice but to resort to, in a documentary released by Doctors for Choice Malta. As many know by now, Malta is one of the last remaining countries to still have a blanket ban on abortion – that means that getting an abortion is still illegal in every single case, including rape, and comes with a three-year prison sentence. It is even prohibited in cases where doctors know the foetus does not have a chance of living and is only allowed when the mother’s life is at risk.

“I started losing count of how much blood I was losing,” the woman, who came from a conservative family, recounted during the documentary. She didn’t want to have a child, so she ordered pills online. “I was obviously scared – what if my parcel got intercepted?” “The website gives you directions in terms of how many sanitary pads you should be using within a certain period of time,” she explained. “At one point I dropped to the floor, my hearing was affected for some reason. – and I thought to myself, is this going okay?” “At that point I was scared, I was like “oh fuck” I knew as a backup plan I could go to the hospital and say that I got a miscarriage,” she said. In the end, the woman thankfully recovered, but the psychological effects that come with such a traumatising experience did not fade away so quickly.

The documentary also touched upon the horrible backlash that pro-choice doctors get in Malta, simply for having an open position towards the procedure. Dr Natalie Psaila founded Doctors for Choice Malta back in 2019, a platform which helps people that are in search of an abortion, as well as campaigning for its availability. “Growing up I realised there was a lot of suffering around me. I also started to question my faith, wondering why certain religious beliefs seem to obstruct women from getting the healthcare that they need,” she said. “You should be burnt alive,” people said to her. “You should be ashamed of showing your face” But the worst one was when someone told her that they would “suggest first you try to kill yourselves before killing unborn babies”. This is just a small part of the big issue surrounding abortion in Malta, as many people fail to realise that this indeed should be a part of healthcare and not something that one needs to be afraid of. What do you make of this?

