Maltese Youths With Down Syndrome Run Cafe For A Day And Absolutely Smash It

12 youths with Down Syndrome took over duties at a cafe at the Institute of Tourism Studies (ITS). And they absolutely killed it.

As part of a project – ‘Coffee With A Smile’ – they ran the establishment for an entire day, serving some high profile customers such as Minister for Inclusion and Human Rights Julia Farrugia Portelli.

Her attendance at the event led to a few words on the aims of the project, and on the importance of inclusion in society as a whole.