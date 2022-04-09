Maltese Youths With Down Syndrome Run Cafe For A Day And Absolutely Smash It
12 youths with Down Syndrome took over duties at a cafe at the Institute of Tourism Studies (ITS). And they absolutely killed it.
As part of a project – ‘Coffee With A Smile’ – they ran the establishment for an entire day, serving some high profile customers such as Minister for Inclusion and Human Rights Julia Farrugia Portelli.
Her attendance at the event led to a few words on the aims of the project, and on the importance of inclusion in society as a whole.
“This is a great initiative to continue to help people with disabilities believe in themselves. That even they are able to continue to lead their lives with independence,” Farrugia Portelli said.
“The project served to put this sentiment into practice, to teach youths as well as prospective employers the importance of inclusion, and understand that people with mixed abilities have the skills needed to get the job done.”
The participants in ‘Coffee With A Smile’ are a group of friends within the Down Syndrome Association’s ‘Friendship Circle’.
They had been meeting together for well over three years and even participated, successfully, in a similar project in the past.
The goal of the group is to learn how to be independent through informal learning. And the project was merely a continuation to this end.
