Man Accused Of Hugo Chetcuti’s Murder Was Fired Twice From His Establishments

Earlier today the murder trial for the man being accused of Hugo Chetcuti’s murder continued in court, and brought some new revelations.

The man being accused of the act, Bojan Cmelik, used to work at Chetcuti’s establishments not once, but twice.

The victim’s brother-in-law, Noel Falzon, gave a moving testimony during the hearing, as he blames himself for giving the accused another chance to work there.

“My brother-in-law used to tell us to forgive. Someone does something wrong you give him another chance. Stupidly. Fool me! I was an idiot!” Falzon said.

The Serbian national is being accused of stabbing Chetcuti back in 2018 on the 6th of July.

Cmelik was apparently fired the first time for failing to show up at work on New Year’s eve, with the second time being related to an issue concerning lockers at work and for having a bad attitude.

“He fully knows that I didn’t fire him because he was speaking Serbian. I stopped him from working because…he told me, ‘if I want to speak Serbian, I will.’ I didn’t like the attitude… Mr. Nobody!” said the witness.

Today’s trial also unveiled more details related to the murder, with the CCTV footage collected from various establishments close by showing that the stabbing lasted eight seconds.

It also showed the moment that Cmelik hugged Chetcuti, and the victim falling to the ground after a lot of sudden movement.

