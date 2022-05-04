د . إAEDSRر . س

Man Arrested With 6kg Cannabis Worth €100,000 On Dinghy In Delimara

A 32-year-old resident of Marsaxlokk was arrested during an operation carried out by the Anti-Drug Squad, in connection with drug trafficking and importation to Malta from Sicily.

The arrest was made late on Monday evening after police were following the movements of a dinghy.

It was around 7pm when the police surrounded the dinghy as soon as it arrived at the pier in Delimara. 

The man was on the dinghy and after a search, four kilos of cannabis were found, with the value exceeding €100,000.

Sentry Magistrate Dr Victor Axiak LL.D is leading an inquiry into the matter.

