Man Dies After Getting Hit By A Car In Mrieħel Traffic Accident

A male resident of Balzan has unfortunately died after getting hit by a car in a fatal traffic accident earlier this morning in Mrieħel.

Police have confirmed that the accident occurred at around 9:35am, in Mdina Road, the direction of Fleur-de-Lys, reportedly close to the Farsons factory.

The man was hit by a Toyota Vitz, which was being driven by a 34-year-old woman resident of Valletta. He was unfortunately certified dead on the site of the accident.

Dr Marsenne Farrugia will be leading the magisterial inquiry.

No further details are available at this moment.

Rest In Peace