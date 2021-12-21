Man Dies After Getting Crushed Between Cherry Picker And Fuel Tank In Tragic Għaxaq Accident

A foreign man tragically lost his life in the workplace after he was reportedly crushed between a cherry picker and the roof of a fuel tank, although specific details are unclear at this moment.

The accident happened in the limits of Ħal Għaxaq, around 12:15pm.

The police was informed of the accident in the area of the fuel plant of Ħas-Saptan which was undergoing maintenance and went to the location to investigate.

The man was certified dead on the site of the accident, regardless of efforts taken by the medical team which was called on to the location.

The man is yet to be identified.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit is currently looking into the matter, with OHSA refusing to issue a statement for now in light of the ongoing investigation.

More details as they come.

Photo: TVM