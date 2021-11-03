Man Hospitalised After Crash Between Motorcycle And Van In Pietà

A motorcyclist was in need of medical attention after being involved in an accident with a van going in the same direction as the motorcycle.

The accident happened around an hour ago at 7:15 pm in Triq il-Marina in Pietà.

The police are instructing drivers to avoid the affected road, as traffic is gathering due to the accident.

The condition of the motorcyclist is still unknown, but he was taken to Mater Dei by ambulance from the scene of the accident.

More details are to be received shortly.

