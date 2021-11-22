Man Loses Seaview After Charging Station Erected In Front Of Marsalforn Balcony Without Permit

The charging station, located on Triq Santa Marija near Qbajjar, was erected around four weeks ago, and the resident told the newsroom that there doesn’t seem to be a planning permit in place for it. Lovin Malta could not find a permit on the Planning Authority website.

“This is what I see from my terrace now,” the man told Lovin Malta.

One man’s pristine sea views in Marsalforn have been blocked by an electric car charging station that was erected without a permit.

“When I contacted the local council, they had no idea about it,” he said.

Lovin Malta also contacted the local council of Żebbuġ, to ask whether they knew about the charging station that was erected.

“The local council had applied for five charging stations a few months ago. Then, Infrastructure Malta erected these charging points, without consulting with the local council on their location,” the mayor told Lovin Malta.

“We were not even informed or consulted, and the council found about about these charging stations through the residents themselves,” he said.

The mayor described it as “shameful”, that charging stations would even be erected in front of a residence’s terrace.

He also empathised with the resident and clarified that the council had no say in this. However now, action has also been taken, and the charging station obstructing the resident’s terrace will be removed.

The council also clarified that while they are not against charging points, consultation would be appreciated, and a permit should have been in place for such works.

